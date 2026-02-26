A Ferwig man who refused to give a blood sample to police has been banned from the road for 18 months by magistrates.
Liam Morgan, of Ty Gwan Gwyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test at Cardigan Police Station on 8 February this year.
Magistrates disqualified Morgan from driving for 18 months.
He was also handed a 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
