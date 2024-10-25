A Llechryd man has been banned from the road for 14 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to drink driving.
David Rees, of Ty Hazzard, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The court heard that the 46-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Vivaro on the A484 at Llechryd on 3 October this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Rees had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Rees from driving for 14 months and handed him a £120 fine.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £48.