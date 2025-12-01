A Llechryd man will stand trial next year after appearing in court to plead not guilty to assaulting a woman in Cardigan.
Justin McFee, of 42 Maes y Deri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 November.
The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Amanda Williams in Cardigan on 11 November this year.
McFee is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that trial date.
