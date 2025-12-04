Fire crews came to the rescue of a van driver in Llechryd on Wednesday who became stuck in floodwater.
Crews from Cardigan and Carmarthen were called to the Teifi village at 1.23pm on Wednesday, 3 December following reports of a van in floodwater.
A full wading team with a rescue sled was deployed to reach and rescue the van’s driver.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said: "Crews liaised with the Local Authority to arrange for the road to be closed due to the flooding before leaving the scene at 2.37pm."
With more rain forecast for Friday, MAWWFS have issued advice on driving in wet weather.
Driving in Heavy Rain
It is all too easy to unexpectedly come across flooding, especially on unlisted and country roads. Flooded sections of road can often be deeper and faster flowing than they appear. If you happen to encounter unexpected and sudden flooding, do not proceed. Turn around and find an alternative route.
With weather and flooding warning and alerts in place for many parts of our service area, MAWWFRS is urging all residents and visitors to exercise caution when travelling:
Take Extra Care
Heavy rainfall is expected to create hazardous driving conditions, particularly in low-lying and coastal areas, so take extra care
Avoid Hazardous Areas
Swollen rivers and coastal zones may pose serious risks due to rapidly rising water levels and strong currents. Please avoid these areas wherever possible.
Do Not Enter Floodwater
Whether on foot or in a vehicle, never attempt to cross floodwater. It may appear shallow, but it can be deceptively deep and fast-moving, capable of sweeping away cars and endangering lives.
Stay Informed and Prepared
Monitor local weather updates and plan your travel routes carefully.
