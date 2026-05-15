A Penparcau man has been banned from the road for 14 months after admitting a drink driving charge.
David Price, of 3 Min y Ddol, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The court heard that the 52-year-old was stopped on Min Y Ddol on 29 April this year.
Roadside and police station tests showed that Price had 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
Price pleaded guilty to drink driving and a separate charge of driving without insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Price from driving for 14 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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