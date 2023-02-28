A CARDIGAN man has been sent to jail for 14 weeks after admitting breaching the requirements of a community order imposed for the assault of a woman.
Emyr Wyn Davies, of Flat 5, Pentop, Golwg y Castell, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 22 February.
The 32-year-old admitted breaching a community order made by Haverfordwest magistrates in November 2020 for an assault at Dinas, Newport of Rashmika Brown.
Davies failed to keep in contact with probation between 27 September and 31 October last year the court heard.
Saying Davies showed “a wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order” because he “has a flagrant disregard for court orders”, magistrates sent him to jail for 14 weeks.