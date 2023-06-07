A MACHYNLLETH man who was handed a suspended sentence for three assaults on police officers has been jailed by magistrates after admitting breaching an order handed down for the offences.
Edward Gray-Davies, of 52 Tregarth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.
The 37-year-old admitted breaching a suspended sentence order put in place in July last year as punishment for the assault of three police officers in Machynlleth on 17 June 2022.
Gray-Davies failed to attend probation appointments on 5 and 12 May this year, the court heard.
Revoking the suspended sentence order for the breach, magistrates jailed Gray-Davies for 14 weeks.