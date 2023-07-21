A LLANDYSUL man who refused to give a sample to police at a Carmarthenshire police station has been banned from the road by magistrates for 16 months.
Paul Radcliffe, of Gilfachwen Uchaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 20 July.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis when suspected of having driven a vehicle.
The court heard that Radcliffe refused to provide the specimen of breath at Ammanford Police Station’s custody suite on 1 July this year.
Magistrates disqualified Radcliffe from driving for 16 months, and gave him the option of a course which would reduce the ban by 16 weeks if completed.
Radcliffe was also ordered to pay a fine of £365.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £146.