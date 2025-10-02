A Ffosyffin man has been banned from the road for 16 months by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a drink driving charge.
Mark Greasley, of 31 Honeysuckle, Haulfan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The court heard that the 56-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Mitsubishi Outlander on the A487 at Ffosyffin on 12 September this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Greasley had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Greasley from driving for 16 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
