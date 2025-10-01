A body has been found on Yr Wyddfa during the search for a missing 27-year-old man.
The body, found on the afternoon of Tuesday, 30 September, has been formally identified as 27-year-old Kieran from the Worcestershire area, who police had circulated as missing in the Yr Wyddfa area.
Kieran’s family has been informed, and the coroner has been made aware.
Chief Inspector Emma Parry said: “My deepest condolences remain with Kieran’s family at this extremely difficult time.
“This is not the outcome we had hoped for, and I would once again thank partner agencies and all those who supported our searches.
“The family would also like to thank the mountain rescue teams who assisted in the search for Kieran, along with all other agencies involved.”
