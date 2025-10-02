An Aberystwyth man has been banned from the road for 14 months by magistrates after appearing court to plead guilty to drink driving on an electric scooter.
Ben Uzzell, formerly of Marine Terrace and now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The court heard that the 37-year-old was stopped by police while riding an e-scooter on Park Avenue, Aberystwyth on 13 July this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed Uzzell had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Uzzell from driving for 14 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
