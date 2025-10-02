At 1am this morning (2 October) support teams lost contact with the Hio sailing boat carrying by 65-year-old sailing instructor Hannah Schafer.
The Hio was one of 44 vessels carrying around 500 volunteers travelling as part of the flotilla, in an attempt to break the Israeli aid blockade to Gaza.
Israeli forces began boarding boats, blasting crew with water cannons and arresting them last night (1 October) in international waters around 70nm from Gaza’s shore, breaking international law.
Hannah continued to share updates long after the seizures on other vessels began, stating that Hio was continuing onwards and rebuffing Israeli attempts to stop them.
One update said: “All good, whacky races...
The Cardigan Bay Water Sports instructor said in another update: “They had a go at us but we didn't stop so they picked on someone else...
“We got buzzed a few times; they tried to bounce us into submission with their wake.
“I do it all the time to the kids at work when there's no wind, so obviously just laughed.”
Her last two messages came at 11.14pm: “Lovely night. I have my coat on in case of soaking, but haven't needed it yet.
“Moon just setting, so fun and games will probably start again then?”
News arrived at 1am that organisers had lost contact with the Hio after being stopped by Israeli forces.
Friend Marie Lewis described Hannah as a “local heroine” who has “done more on a personal level than our elected government to help the starving Gaza citizens”.
MP Lake has now written to the Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, urging her to “write to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs about their actions last night and ensure the safe passage of all UK nationals”.
“Her family and friends are deeply concerned about her well-being, and I implore you to write to make representations to your Israeli counterparts regarding this flagrant breach of international law.”
He added that he was concerned for their safety, given the reports of water cannons used.
It follows mass condemnation from the international community, in which Turkiye’s foreign ministry called Israel’s actions an “act of terror”.
Protestors took to the streets in London last night against the seizures and marched to the Foreign Office.
Other protests are now taking place across different countries, condemning Israel’s actions in stopping the aid flotilla.
In a statement made today, Israel’s foreign ministry said all vessels have now been stopped, adding that “all the passengers are safe and in good health” and that “they are making their way safely to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe.”
The Cambrian News will continue to give updates as news comes in about Ms Schafer.
