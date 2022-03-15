16 weeks in jail for headbutting father

A MAN who head-butted his father during a “serious” incident in Aberystwyth has been jailed for 16 weeks.

Adam Donald Pemberton, of no fixed abode, assaulted Steve Pemberton in Aberystwyth on 18 February.

After pleading guilty to the assault at an earlier hearing, Pemberton, 37, was sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 March.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks because the offence was “so serious” due to being “domestic in nature” and that alcohol had been involved.

The court heard the head-butt caused injury to his father.

As well as the prison term, Pemberton was made the subject of a restraining order by magistrates and ordered to pay £100 compensation.