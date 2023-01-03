A MAN who failed to attend appointments and breached a curfew as part of a community order imposed by magistrates for assaulting a police officer in Aberystwyth has been jailed for 16 weeks.
Daniel Harries, of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 34-year-old admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend an appointment on 22 November and breaching his curfew on 18 and 19 December.
Harries was the subject of a community order imposed by Aberystwyth magistrates on 16 November last year for assaulting Pc Sam Dowden in Aberystwyth on 9 October.
Magistrates said that the offence is “so serious” because of Harries’ “wilful and persistent failure to comply with requirements of community order” and committing further offences.
Harries was jailed for 16 weeks.