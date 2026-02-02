An Aberystwyth woman has appeared in court charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis in Aberystwyth.
Claire Lloyd, of Flat B, 3 Y Gorlan, Thespian Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The 36-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Aberystwyth between 30 August 2025 and 11 January this year.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Lloyd is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 2 March.
She was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
Conditions of the bail include an electronically monitored nightly curfew.
