Cyclists are being urged to saddle up and join the Big Welsh Bike Ride in July to raise money for Tŷ Hafan.
Taking place between 24 and 26 July, riders can choose between the charity's two or one day challenges, riding from Aberystwyth to Cardiff, or from Brecon to Cardiff respectively.
James Davies-Hale, Head of Fundraising for Tŷ Hafan said: “We’re holding an online opening evening at 7pm Wednesday 18 February where we’ll be giving all the details plus answering any questions potential participants may have.
“One of our riders from last year’s Big Welsh Bike Ride described it as ‘a fun challenge with wonderful humans and a good cause, enough to push you but not enough to stop you!’
“Another said it was: ‘Three days of cycling fun with an amazing team spirit that will make this journey’s memories last for a lifetime’ and we’re aiming for this year’s Big Welsh Bike Ride for Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice to be just as good, if not even better!
“Last year, on our first ever such event, our amazing riders raised £30,000 and we are super-grateful to them all. This year our aim is to sign up 30 cyclists for this fantastic event so that they can together make a huge difference to the children and families we support.”
“Finally, and as a thank you to everyone who joins our virtual opening evening on February 18, all attendees will receive you a special discount code they can use when signing up to do the event itself.”
Find out more and sign up to the open evening here: https://www.tyhafan.org/events/bigwelshbikeride/
Tŷ Hafan supports around 300 children with life-shortening conditions and around 3,000 family members each year.
Currently Tŷ Hafan is only able to help 1 in 10 families who need our help.
