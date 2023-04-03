A BEULAH man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.
Kamil Stasierowski, of Llaindelyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 34-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of an MG on the B4333 at Bryngwyn, Newcastle Emlyn on 8 November last year.
Tests showed that Stasierowski had 185 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80mgs.
Magistrates disqualified Stasierowski from driving for 18 months.
Stasierowski was also fined £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.