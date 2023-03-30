A LLANDYSUL 20-year-old has been banned from the road for 18 months by magistrates after appearing in court to admit drink driving while more than twice the legal limit.
Ethan Cartwright, of 3 Gwernllwyn, Penrhiwllan, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 16 March.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped while driving a Vauxhall Astra on Coracle Way in Carmarthen on 26 February.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Cartwright had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Cartwright was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £323.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £129.