A Talybont man who had not paid road tax on his vehicle for almost three years has been fined by magistrates.
Oliver Mitchell, of Cyneiniog, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 13 June.
The 57-year-old had denied a charge of driving an unlicensed Toyota Urban Cruiser on Springfield Road in Keighley, Bradford on 28 August last year.
Checks showed that the last road tax licence on the vehicle expired on 30 November 2021.
Mitchell was found guilty by magistrates and fined £180.
He must also pay vehicle excise back duty of £395 as well as prosecution costs of £140.
