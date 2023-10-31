An Aberporth man who pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months.
Owen Harries, of Tegfryn, had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 26 October.
The court heard that the 45-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Fiat van on the A487 at Penparc on 5 March this year.
Laboratory tests showed that Harries had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Harries from driving for 18 months.
Harries was also handed a fine of £1,300.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £620 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £620.