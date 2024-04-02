A Lampeter man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 18 months after appearing in court to admit a charge of failing to provide a urine sample.
Osian Howden, of 24 Maes y Deri, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.
The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen on 24 September last year.
Magistrates disqualified Howden from driving for 18 months.
Howden was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work as well as up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a £114 surcharge.