A Swyddffynnon man has been banned from the road for 20 months by magistrates after appearing in court to admit driving while more than twice the legal limit.
Rhydian Wyn Bailey, of Penybryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 January.
The court heard that the 27-year-old was stopped while driving on the B4340 at Pontrhydfendigaid on 12 October last year.
Laboratory testing showed that Bailey had 202 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Bailey from driving for 20 months and handed him a fine of £300.
Bailey must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £120.