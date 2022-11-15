22 month ban for drink driver
a 22-YEAR-OLD has been banned from the road for almost two years after admitting driving in Aberystwyth while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
Kian Evans, of 14 Pelican Street, Glanaman, Ammanford appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard he was stopped by police while driving a VW Crafter on Queens Road in Aberystwyth on Monday, 10 October.
Tests showed that Evans had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Evans also admitted driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Magistrates disqualified Evans from driving for 22 months.
He was fined £400.
Evans must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge of £160.
