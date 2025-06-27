A 22-year-old has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with arson at buildings belonging to the Ty Nant Mineral Water company in Bethania.
Peter Silva, of 1 The Glade, Woodford Green, East London, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.
The 22-year-old is charged with arson with intent to endanger life by setting fire to buildings and fixtures belonging to Ty Nant Mineral water at Bethania near Llanon on 17 June.
Silva did not enter a plea to the charge at the hearing.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 25 July.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.
