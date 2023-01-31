A TREGARON woman has been banned from the road for 17 months after appearing in court to admit being behind the wheel while twice the legal drink drive limit.
Ella Bouvier Lewis, of Bronhelem, Llwynygroes, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.
The court heard the 22-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Renault Megane on Terrace Road in Aberystwyth on 12 January this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Bouvier Lewis had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates disqualified her from driving for 17 months and fined £120.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a £48 surcharge.