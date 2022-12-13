A PONTERWYD man has banned from the road for two years after admitting being behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit.
The court heard the 32-year-old was stopped by police while driving an Audi A5 on Llanbadarn Road in Aberystwyth on 6 December.
Breath tests showed Lucas had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Lucas was disqualified from driving for 24 months and made the subject of an 18 month community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £114 victim fund surcharge.