A Taliesin man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath to police in Aberystwyth.
Robert Smithson, of 3 New Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 June.
The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath at Aberystwyth Police Station on 3 June this year.
Magistrates disqualified Smithson from driving for 12 months and handed him a community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
Smithson must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.