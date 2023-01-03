A GWBERT man who was caught behind the wheel whil almost three times the legal drink drive limit has been banned from the road by magistrates for more than two years.
James Thompson, of Llyswen Annex, Coronation Drive, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last month.
The court heard the 34-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall Astra on Gwbert Road in Cardigan on Friday, 16 December.
Roadside and police station breath test showed that Thompson 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Magistrates disqualified Thompson from driving for 25 months.
He was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 80 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £85 costs and a victim fund surcharge of £114.