A Drefach Felindre man who harassed a woman despite being barred from doing so by a restrining order has been jailed for 26 weeks by magistrates.
Daniel Hewitt, of Glanyrafon, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The 53-year-old had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in Haverfordwest on 13 January to harassment by breaching a restraining order on 27 December by telephoning and leaving voice messages directly referring to the victim.
The restraining order was imposed by Swansea Crown Court in July 2021.
Magistrates, sentencing Hewitt to 26 weeks in jail, said the offence was a “serious breach” and Hewitt had “persistently breached the restraining order.”
Hewitt must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.