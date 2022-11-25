31-year-old jailed for ‘unprovoked attack’ on woman
A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman in Pencader.
Luke Teale, of 116 Bradley View, Halifax, admitted assaulting Samantha Ruysca at Maescader on 27 August this year when he appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.
The 31-year-old changed his original not guilty plea ahead of a planned trial.
The court heard the “unprovoked attack of a serious nature” took place in front of a child.
Magistrates jailed Teale for 12 weeks, saying that the offence was so serious because he had committed “offences of similar nature.”
Teale was also made the subject of a two year restraining order.
He must also pay compensation of £50, costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £120, and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
