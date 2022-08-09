36-month ban for drink driver
A VELINDRE man has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after admitting driving while more than twice the legal limit.
Gareth Davies, of Lletty Clyd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The court heard that the 52-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Ford Focus on an unclassified road off the A484 at Drefach on 7 July this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Davies had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Davies, who pleaded guilty to the offence at the hearing, was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 36 months.
He was also fined £230 and must pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a £92 surcharge.
