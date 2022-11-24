A LLANON man has been banned from the road for more than four years after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen to police.
Alexander Eberhard, of 12 James Close, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 November for sentencing.
The 32-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to failing to provide a specimen for analysis after being stopped by police in Aberystwyth on 2 September this year.
He was found guilty following a trial earlier this month.
Magistrates disqualified Eberhard from driving for 52 months.
He was also made the subject of 12-month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Eberhard must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £620 as well as a surcharge of £114.