An Aberystwyth woman has had her alcohol ban extended and handed a fresh community order by magistrates after appearing in court to admit tampering with her abstinence monitoring tag.
Tina Sylvia Rose Loveridge, of 6 Bryn yr Eglwys, Grays Inn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 August.
The 26-year-old admitted breaching a community order imposed by magistrates earlier this year by tampering with an alcohol abstinence monitoring tag in Aberystwyth on 12 July.
Magistrates handed Loveridge a new community order for 56 days of alcohol abstinence to replace the previous one.
She must also pay £60 in prosecution costs.