FIVE men and a woman are due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court next week to answer affray charges stemming from an incident outside Aberystwyth train station last year.
Lee Lawton, of Room 4, Y Fron, 13 Corporation Street, Aberystwyth; Robert Thomas; Jamie Langridge; Joseph Govier; Lloyd Govier - all four have no address listed; - and Jo Lewis, of 2 Ger y Cwm, Pwllhobi Terrace, Llanbadarn Fawr, are all due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 March.
46-year-old Lawton, 41-year-old Thomas, 36-year-old Langridge, 29-year-old Joseph Govier, 26-year-old Lloyd Govier and Lewis, 39, are all charged with affray by “using or threatening unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety” outside Aberystwyth train station on Friday, 13 May.
Police at the time said they were called out at around 8pm to reports from the public of disorder on the junction of Alexandra Road and Terrace Road, Aberystwyth.