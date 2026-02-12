A man has appeared in court charged with seven counts of sexual assaulting a 14-year-old at a holiday park in New Quay.
Trevor Argent, of 4 Maryhill Road, Runcorn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.
The 64-year-old is accused of seven separate charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at Quay West Holiday Park.
All the alleged offences took place at the holiday park between 13 and 19 April last year, the court heard.
No pleas were entered on the charges at the hearing.
Argent is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 13 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
