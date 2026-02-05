An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault.

Ross Thomson, of Flat 1, 4 Albert Place, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.

The 26-year-old is charged with the sexual assault by touching of a woman on Bridge Street in Aberystwyth on 2 November 2024.

No plea was entered at the hearing.

Thomson is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 6 March.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.