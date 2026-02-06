A 22-year-old has appeared in court charged with sexual assault at an Aberystwyth University halls of residence.

Wilfrid Turner, of 28 Windsor Road, Hedben Bridge, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 February.

He is charged with sexually assaulting a female at Pantycelyn halls of residence on 12 May 2024.

No plea was entered at the hearing.

Turner is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 9 March.

He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.