A 70-year-old man caught driving in Ceredigion with cannabis and methamphetamine in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for 17 months.
Jeffrey Clarke, of 41 Cefn Coed, Fishguard, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 March.
The 70-year-old pleaded guilty to the drug driving charge at an earlier hearing on 5 March.
The court heard that Clarke was stopped while driving a Toyota Yaris on the A487 at Llantood on 13 September last year.
Tests showed he had both cannabis and methylenedioxymethamphetamine in his blood, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Clarke from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £200.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.