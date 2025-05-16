A 74-year-old from Nebo has gone on trial on six charges of exposing his genitals at his home address.
Thomas Jones, of Penlonlas, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.
The 74-year-old is charged with six counts of exposing his genitals ‘intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress’ at his home address.
The charges stem from offences alleged to have occurred on 16, 17, 19 June 2024, and again on 31 January this year.
The case was adjourned by magistrates with the trial part heard.
Jones is next due to appear for the conclusion of the trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.