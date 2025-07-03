A 74-year-old from Nebo has been handed a community order after admitting charges of exposing his genitals at his home address.
Thomas Jones, of Penlonlas, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
Jones changed his pleas to guilty at a hearing last month on six counts of exposing his genitals ‘intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress’ at his home address on 16, 17, 19 June 2024, and 31 January this year.
Jones was handed a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He was also handed restraining orders and will be on the sex offenders register for five years.
Jones must also pay £450 costs and a £114 surcharge.
