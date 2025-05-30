A 76-year-old Ponthirwaun man has been fined by magistrates after pleading guilty to dishonestly claiming benefits.
Alan Gibbons, of Postgwyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
The 76-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of dishonestly making a false statement to obtain a benefit on or about 8 November 2017.
The court heard Gibbons “made a statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions which was false” by not disclosing “the true extent” of his capital savings and investments during a benefit telephone application.
Magistrates handed Gibbons a fine of £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.
