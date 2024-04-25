A 78-YEAR-OLD Llechryd woman who reversed into another car in a Cardigan supermarket car park despite warnings from passers-by and drove off despite being chased has been fined by magistrates and handed penalty points.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 24 April that Susan Campbell, of 2 Church Row, was reversing her Renault Clio out of a car parking space in Tesco car park in Cardigan on 6 September last year.
At the same time “an Audi A3 was reversing out of parking bay when she also began reversing out of the opposite space,” the court heard.
The court heard that witnesses “shouted at the driver of the Renault in order to warn her”, but she “continued to reverse” and “collided with the side of the Audi, scraping its side and causing damage to the front wing, front passenger door and rear panel.”
She then drove away, the court heard.
The Audi driver left her car and “caught up with the Renault banging on the rear window”, but Campbell left the carpark without stopping.”
Campbell admitted charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a road accident and was fined £160 and handed five penalty points.