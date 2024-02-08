An 81-year-old Tywyn man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to admit a drink driving charge.
John Lloyd, of 9 Pendre Walk, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 22 January.
The court heard that the 81-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on Marine Parade in Tywyn on 30 December last year.
Roadside and police breath tests showed that Lloyd had 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Lloyd from driving for 12 months.
He was also handed a fine of £120.
Lloyd must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.