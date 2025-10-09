A Tregaron man has appeared in court charged with assaulting another man at a bowls club in the town.

Ross Stewart, of 27 Maesamlwg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 October.

The 32-year-old is charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Daniel Richards at Tregaron Bowls Club on 5 February this year.

Stewart did not enter a plea to the charge at the hearing.

He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 November.

Stewart was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that Crown Court hearing date, including conditions not to enter Tregaron Bowls Club nor to contact Mr Richards.