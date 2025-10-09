A Tregaron man has appeared in court charged with assaulting another man at a bowls club in the town.
Ross Stewart, of 27 Maesamlwg, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 October.
The 32-year-old is charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Daniel Richards at Tregaron Bowls Club on 5 February this year.
Stewart did not enter a plea to the charge at the hearing.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 7 November.
Stewart was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that Crown Court hearing date, including conditions not to enter Tregaron Bowls Club nor to contact Mr Richards.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.