A BLAENAU FFESTINIOG has been banned from drinking alcohol for 90 days as part of a sentence for the assault of a police officer.
Daniel Atkinson, of 24 Penygwndwn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting police officer Iestyn Pritchard on High Street in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 22 January this year.
Magistrates ordered Atkinson to undertake 90 days of monitored alcohol abstinence along with rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered to pay compensation to the officer of £75.
Atkinson must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.