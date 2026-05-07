A Llandissilio man caught drink driving in Tanygroes has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates.
Connor Wheeler, of 25 Maes y Bryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.
The 26-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of drink driving an MG on the A487 at Tanygroes on 31 January this year, but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Roadside and police station tests showed Wheeler had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Wheeler from driving for 12 months and fined him £90.
He must also pay £200 costs and a £36 surcharge to fund victim services.
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