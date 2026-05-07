A Bryncrug woman will stand trial later this year after denying a charge of drug driving in Aberystwyth.
Lowri Evans, of 2 Maeshyfryd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.
The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving with cannabis in her system in a Vauxhall Mokka on Penglais Road in Aberystwyth on 10 December last year.
Evans is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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