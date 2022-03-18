Aber man admits officer assaults
Saturday 19th March 2022 3:45 pm
Aberystwyth Justice Centre
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been handed a suspended jail term after admitting the assaults of two police officers.
Dean Jones, of Flat 2, 9 Corporation Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting two officers during an incident in Cardigan on 3 March when he appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
Jones, 23, also admitted using threatening behaviour and obstructing a police officer during the same incident.
Jones was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months and ordered to undertake drug rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
