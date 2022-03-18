Aber man admits officer assaults

AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been handed a suspended jail term after admitting the assaults of two police officers.

Dean Jones, of Flat 2, 9 Corporation Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting two officers during an incident in Cardigan on 3 March when he appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.

Jones, 23, also admitted using threatening behaviour and obstructing a police officer during the same incident.

Jones was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months and ordered to undertake drug rehabilitation activities.