Aber ‘persistent offender’ jailed
Subscribe newsletter
AN ABERYSTWYTH ‘persistent offender’ who contacted police for medical advice but refused a hospital examination has been jailed for 15 weeks.
Malcolm Edwards, of 6 Parc Craig Glas, Queens Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.
The court heard that the 53-year-old “contacted police for medical advice and when taken to hospital, refused to remain for examination” in Aberystwyth on 5 September.
The offence put Edwards in breach of a criminal behaviour order for similar offences made by Llanelli magistrates on 9 July last year.
Edwards was jailed by magistrates for 15 weeks who said that “only a custodial sentence can be justified”, due to “persistent re-offending”, and Edwards’ “total disregard of court orders.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |