Aber ‘persistent offender’ jailed

By Cambrian News reporter  
Tuesday 13th September 2022 9:41 am
AN ABERYSTWYTH ‘persistent offender’ who contacted police for medical advice but refused a hospital examination has been jailed for 15 weeks.

Malcolm Edwards, of 6 Parc Craig Glas, Queens Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 6 September.

The court heard that the 53-year-old “contacted police for medical advice and when taken to hospital, refused to remain for examination” in Aberystwyth on 5 September.

The offence put Edwards in breach of a criminal behaviour order for similar offences made by Llanelli magistrates on 9 July last year.

Edwards was jailed by magistrates for 15 weeks who said that “only a custodial sentence can be justified”, due to “persistent re-offending”, and Edwards’ “total disregard of court orders.”

