An Aberaeron man who was found behind the wheel with cocaine in his system in the car park of Aberystwyth’s McDonald's has been banned from the road for a year.
Ryan Price, of Flat 1, Anchor House, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 January.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped while behind the wheel of a BMW 118d in the car park of McDonald's on 27 August last year.
Laboratory tests showed that Price had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Price from driving for 12 months.
He was also handed a fine of £120.
Price must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.